Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) Shares Gap Down on Insider Selling

Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Thursday following insider selling activity. The stock had previously closed at $9.31, but opened at $8.96. Hecla Mining shares last traded at $8.78, with a volume of 66,826 shares traded.

Specifically, CEO Phillips S. Baker, Jr. sold 663,967 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.90, for a total value of $5,909,306.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director George R. Nethercutt, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.20, for a total value of $41,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 29,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $239,325.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 769,570 shares of company stock worth $6,861,548 over the last ninety days. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised Hecla Mining from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. HC Wainwright raised their price target on Hecla Mining from $7.00 to $7.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. CIBC raised their price target on Hecla Mining from $7.50 to $8.95 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut Hecla Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald cut Hecla Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $5.75 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.89.

The firm has a market cap of $4.78 billion, a PE ratio of 297.43, a P/E/G ratio of 48.00 and a beta of 2.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 1.87. The company has a 50-day moving average of $7.13.

Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $210.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $208.55 million. Hecla Mining had a return on equity of 4.46% and a net margin of 2.53%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.03) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Hecla Mining will post 0.19 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 20th were paid a $0.011 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.49%. This is a boost from Hecla Mining’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. Hecla Mining’s payout ratio is currently 125.00%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HL. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Hecla Mining by 30.8% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 186,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,208,000 after acquiring an additional 43,900 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its position in shares of Hecla Mining by 38.2% in the fourth quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 91,245 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $591,000 after acquiring an additional 25,223 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Hecla Mining by 922.1% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,069,696 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,932,000 after acquiring an additional 965,043 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Hecla Mining by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,230,543 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,974,000 after acquiring an additional 34,528 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its position in shares of Hecla Mining by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 414,487 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,686,000 after buying an additional 18,877 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.52% of the company’s stock.

Hecla Mining Company Profile

Hecla Mining Company, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, acquires, develops, and produces precious and base metal properties in the United States and internationally. The company offers lead, zinc, and bulk concentrates, as well as carbon materials to custom smelters, metal traders, and third-party processors; and unrefined gold and silver bullion bars to precious metals traders.

