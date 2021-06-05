MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.11 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA) will post earnings of $1.11 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for MSA Safety’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.23 and the lowest is $0.99. MSA Safety also posted earnings per share of $1.11 in the same quarter last year. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MSA Safety will report full-year earnings of $4.71 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.52 to $4.80. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $5.41 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.35 to $5.50. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover MSA Safety.

Get MSA Safety alerts:

MSA Safety (NYSE:MSA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $308.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $313.59 million. MSA Safety had a return on equity of 21.32% and a net margin of 8.58%. MSA Safety’s quarterly revenue was down 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.18 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on MSA shares. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of MSA Safety in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded MSA Safety from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. MSA Safety has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $165.33.

In other news, Director John T. Ryan III sold 1,677 shares of MSA Safety stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.00, for a total value of $275,028.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,000,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $164,078,392. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Sandra Phillips Rogers sold 1,000 shares of MSA Safety stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.29, for a total value of $164,290.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,459 shares in the company, valued at $568,279.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,352 shares of company stock worth $553,602 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 6.29% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MSA. APG Asset Management N.V. increased its stake in MSA Safety by 23.6% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 4,284,863 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $546,937,000 after acquiring an additional 818,019 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in MSA Safety by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,179,521 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $474,988,000 after acquiring an additional 59,641 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in MSA Safety by 0.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,091,947 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $313,833,000 after acquiring an additional 12,302 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in MSA Safety by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,373,179 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $205,139,000 after acquiring an additional 11,423 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in MSA Safety by 3.9% during the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 996,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $149,435,000 after acquiring an additional 37,630 shares during the last quarter. 77.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE MSA opened at $171.10 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.83 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $160.44. MSA Safety has a fifty-two week low of $102.15 and a fifty-two week high of $172.84.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be given a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. This is an increase from MSA Safety’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 14th. MSA Safety’s payout ratio is presently 39.11%.

MSA Safety Company Profile

MSA Safety Incorporated develops, manufactures, and supplies safety products that protect people and facility infrastructures in the oil, gas, petrochemical, fire service, construction, industrial manufacturing applications, utilities, military, and mining industries in North America, Latin America, and internationally.

Recommended Story: What does a bar chart mean for investors?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on MSA Safety (MSA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for MSA Safety Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MSA Safety and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.