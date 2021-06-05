Analysts Expect TFI International Inc. (NYSE:TFII) to Announce $0.94 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect that TFI International Inc. (NYSE:TFII) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.94 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for TFI International’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.77 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.09. TFI International posted earnings per share of $0.76 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 23.7%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, July 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TFI International will report full-year earnings of $3.80 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.91 to $4.06. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $4.81 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.32 to $5.56. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow TFI International.

Get TFI International alerts:

TFI International (NYSE:TFII) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.09. TFI International had a return on equity of 19.30% and a net margin of 7.15%. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion.

TFII has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded TFI International from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on TFI International from $109.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded TFI International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $95.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday. TD Securities raised their price objective on TFI International from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on TFI International from $92.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.93.

Shares of TFII stock opened at $94.63 on Friday. TFI International has a 52-week low of $31.55 and a 52-week high of $96.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The company has a market cap of $8.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.55. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $91.63.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a $0.2324 dividend. This represents a $0.93 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. This is an increase from TFI International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. TFI International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.88%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cumberland Partners Ltd raised its stake in shares of TFI International by 174.8% in the fourth quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd now owns 34,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,795,000 after purchasing an additional 22,200 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in TFI International by 60.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 42,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,185,000 after acquiring an additional 16,029 shares in the last quarter. PRW Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in TFI International during the first quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Tygh Capital Management Inc. raised its position in TFI International by 6.5% during the first quarter. Tygh Capital Management Inc. now owns 230,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,242,000 after acquiring an additional 13,987 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baskin Financial Services Inc. raised its position in TFI International by 1.4% during the first quarter. Baskin Financial Services Inc. now owns 549,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,206,000 after acquiring an additional 7,496 shares in the last quarter. 50.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About TFI International

TFI International Inc provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload (TL), and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items.

Recommended Story: Neutral Rating

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on TFI International (TFII)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for TFI International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TFI International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.