Salzgitter (ETR:SZG) Given a €32.00 Price Target by Nord/LB Analysts

Nord/LB set a €32.00 ($37.65) target price on Salzgitter (ETR:SZG) in a report released on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €26.00 ($30.59) price objective on shares of Salzgitter and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €35.00 ($41.18) price target on shares of Salzgitter and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Baader Bank set a €35.00 ($41.18) price target on shares of Salzgitter and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €28.00 ($32.94) price target on shares of Salzgitter and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Independent Research set a €28.00 ($32.94) price target on shares of Salzgitter and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €27.23 ($32.04).

Shares of SZG stock opened at €26.22 ($30.85) on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion and a PE ratio of -8.95. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of €26.79. Salzgitter has a fifty-two week low of €11.27 ($13.26) and a fifty-two week high of €29.46 ($34.66).

Salzgitter AG, together with its subsidiaries, engages in steel and technology businesses worldwide. It operates through five segments: Strip Steel, Plate/Section Steel, Mannesmann, Trading, and Technology. The Strip Steel segment manufactures branded and special steels, such as hot-rolled strip steel and steel sheets, sections, tailored blanks, and components for the construction industry.

