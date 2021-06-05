Jefferies Financial Group Reiterates “€90.00” Price Target for Airbus (EPA:AIR)

Jefferies Financial Group set a €90.00 ($105.88) price target on Airbus (EPA:AIR) in a research report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €138.00 ($162.35) price target on shares of Airbus and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Morgan Stanley set a €111.00 ($130.59) price objective on shares of Airbus and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. UBS Group set a €125.00 ($147.06) price objective on shares of Airbus and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Nord/LB set a €120.00 ($141.18) price objective on shares of Airbus and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Independent Research set a €103.00 ($121.18) price objective on shares of Airbus and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €115.38 ($135.75).

Shares of Airbus stock opened at €109.92 ($129.32) on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is €100.13. Airbus has a twelve month low of €68.28 ($80.33) and a twelve month high of €99.97 ($117.61).

Airbus SE designs, manufactures, and distributes aerospace products and solutions in the Netherlands and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Airbus, Airbus Helicopters, and Airbus Defence and Space. The company's Airbus segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells commercial jet aircraft of approximately 100 seats; and regional turboprop aircraft and aircraft components, as well as provides aircraft conversion and related services.

