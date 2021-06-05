Filo Mining (CVE:FIL) Price Target Raised to C$21.00 at Haywood Securities

Filo Mining (CVE:FIL) had its target price hoisted by Haywood Securities from C$11.50 to C$21.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Pi Financial upped their target price on shares of Filo Mining from C$5.75 to C$13.50 in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Filo Mining from C$4.00 to C$4.50 in a report on Friday, May 14th. National Bankshares upped their target price on shares of Filo Mining from C$6.00 to C$12.75 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of Filo Mining from C$5.00 to C$13.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th.

Get Filo Mining alerts:

FIL opened at C$11.10 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 4.56 and a quick ratio of 4.53. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$5.42. Filo Mining has a twelve month low of C$1.60 and a twelve month high of C$11.10. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.23 billion and a PE ratio of -65.68.

Filo Mining (CVE:FIL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 18th. The company reported C($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter. On average, equities analysts predict that Filo Mining will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Senior Officer Jeffrey Patrick Yip sold 109,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$7.52, for a total transaction of C$824,614.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at C$112,755.

About Filo Mining

Filo Mining Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Chile and Argentina. Its flagship property is the Filo del Sol project, a copper, gold, and silver project located along the border of Region III, Chile and San Juan Province, Argentina.

Featured Story: Understanding Specialty Certificates of Deposit



Receive News & Ratings for Filo Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Filo Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.