Trillium Gold Mines (CVE:TGM) PT Set at C$2.75 by Eight Capital

Eight Capital set a C$2.75 price objective on Trillium Gold Mines (CVE:TGM) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.
CVE:TGM opened at C$1.05 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 12.49 and a quick ratio of 12.05. The firm has a market capitalization of C$37.73 million and a PE ratio of -7.66. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$1.09. Trillium Gold Mines has a 12 month low of C$0.57 and a 12 month high of C$2.78.
About Trillium Gold Mines
Recommended Story: Why does the United States have a lingering trade deficit?
Receive News & Ratings for Trillium Gold Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trillium Gold Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.