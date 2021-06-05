Trillium Gold Mines (CVE:TGM) PT Set at C$2.75 by Eight Capital

Eight Capital set a C$2.75 price objective on Trillium Gold Mines (CVE:TGM) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

CVE:TGM opened at C$1.05 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 12.49 and a quick ratio of 12.05. The firm has a market capitalization of C$37.73 million and a PE ratio of -7.66. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$1.09. Trillium Gold Mines has a 12 month low of C$0.57 and a 12 month high of C$2.78.

About Trillium Gold Mines

Trillium Gold Mines Inc, a junior resource company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for gold, copper, zinc, and silver deposits. Its flagship property is the Newman Todd gold project located in the Red Lake mining district of northern Ontario.

