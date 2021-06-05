B. Riley Comments on Inspired Entertainment, Inc.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:INSE)

Inspired Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:INSE) – Equities researchers at B. Riley issued their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Inspired Entertainment in a report released on Monday, May 31st. B. Riley analyst D. Bain anticipates that the company will earn ($0.78) per share for the quarter. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Inspired Entertainment’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.26 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.12) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($1.41) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.22) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.10 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.38 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.16 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.41 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.19 EPS.

Separately, Craig Hallum raised their price objective on shares of Inspired Entertainment from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Inspired Entertainment currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.20.

INSE opened at $12.52 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $290.69 million, a P/E ratio of -9.41 and a beta of 1.51. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.30. Inspired Entertainment has a fifty-two week low of $2.38 and a fifty-two week high of $12.58.

Inspired Entertainment (NASDAQ:INSE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.74) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.87) by $0.13.

In other Inspired Entertainment news, major shareholder Evan Wainhouse Davis sold 83,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.37, for a total value of $860,710.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 6,622,047 shares of company stock worth $61,284,334. 20.89% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Prospect Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Inspired Entertainment during the first quarter worth approximately $6,414,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in Inspired Entertainment during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,427,000. EAM Investors LLC acquired a new stake in Inspired Entertainment during the 1st quarter valued at $1,165,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Inspired Entertainment in the 1st quarter valued at $1,084,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Inspired Entertainment by 79.6% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 165,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,536,000 after purchasing an additional 73,285 shares during the last quarter. 61.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Inspired Entertainment

Inspired Entertainment, Inc, a business-to-business gaming technology company, supplies virtual sports and server based gaming (SBG) products to regulated lottery, betting, and gaming operators worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Gaming, Virtual Sports, Interactive, and Leisure. The Gaming segment supplies gaming terminals and software to betting offices, casinos, gaming halls, and adult gaming centers; a portfolio of games through its digital terminals under the Centurion and Super Hot Fruits names; and traditional casino games, such as roulette, blackjack, and numbers games.

