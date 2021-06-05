Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. Expected to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of $1.08 Per Share (NASDAQ:VCTR)

Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCTR) – Investment analysts at B. Riley issued their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Victory Capital in a research note issued to investors on Monday, May 31st. B. Riley analyst C. Johnson forecasts that the company will post earnings of $1.08 per share for the quarter. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Victory Capital’s Q3 2021 earnings at $1.09 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.06 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $4.30 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $4.49 EPS.

Get Victory Capital alerts:

Several other brokerages also recently commented on VCTR. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Victory Capital from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Victory Capital from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Victory Capital from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $30.00 to $39.00 in a report on Sunday, May 9th. Bank of America raised Victory Capital from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $24.00 to $32.00 in a report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, TheStreet raised Victory Capital from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Victory Capital has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.43.

Shares of NASDAQ:VCTR opened at $30.00 on Thursday. Victory Capital has a 52 week low of $15.06 and a 52 week high of $30.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $28.36. The firm has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.00, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.09.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This is a boost from Victory Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 9th. Victory Capital’s payout ratio is currently 9.70%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in VCTR. Azora Capital LP bought a new stake in Victory Capital during the 4th quarter worth about $6,786,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in Victory Capital during the 4th quarter worth about $3,994,000. New York Life Investments Alternatives bought a new stake in Victory Capital during the 4th quarter worth about $2,005,000. LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in Victory Capital by 33.8% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 299,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,657,000 after purchasing an additional 75,712 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its holdings in Victory Capital by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 592,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,157,000 after purchasing an additional 74,300 shares during the last quarter. 16.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Victory Capital

Victory Capital Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset management company worldwide. It offers investment management, fund administration, fund compliance, fund transfer agent, and fund distribution services. The company provides specialized investment strategies to institutions, intermediaries, retirement platforms, and individual investors.

Recommended Story: How much can an individual set aside as a catch-up contribution?

Receive News & Ratings for Victory Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Victory Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.