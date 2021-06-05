C&C Group plc (LON:CCR) Insider Acquires £118,306.32 in Stock

C&C Group plc (LON:CCR) insider David Forde bought 48,092 shares of C&C Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 246 ($3.21) per share, for a total transaction of £118,306.32 ($154,567.96).

CCR opened at GBX 247.60 ($3.23) on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of £771.52 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.54. C&C Group plc has a 12 month low of GBX 139.60 ($1.82) and a 12 month high of GBX 325.60 ($4.25). The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 123.20. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 284.12.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CCR. Berenberg Bank raised C&C Group to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from GBX 181 ($2.36) to GBX 345 ($4.51) in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Shore Capital cut C&C Group to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th.

C&C Group plc manufactures, markets, and distributes cider, beer, wine, spirits, ales, soft drinks, and bottled water in the Republic of Ireland, Great Britain, and internationally. The company offers its products under the Bulmers, Outcider, Tennent's, Magners, Clonmel 1650, Five Lamps, Heverlee, Roundstone Irish Ale, Dowd's Lane, Linden Village, Finches, Tipperary Water, Caledonia Best, Blackthorn, Olde English, Chaplin & Cork's, Orchard Pig, K Cider, Gaymers, Woodchuck, Wyders, Hornsby's brands.

