PHSC plc (LON:PHSC) Insider Sells £20,175 in Stock

PHSC plc (LON:PHSC) insider Stephen A. King sold 100,875 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 20 ($0.26), for a total value of £20,175 ($26,358.77).

Shares of PHSC stock opened at GBX 20.90 ($0.27) on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 15.22. The firm has a market capitalization of £2.88 million and a P/E ratio of -69.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a current ratio of 2.99. PHSC plc has a 1 year low of GBX 7 ($0.09) and a 1 year high of GBX 21 ($0.27).

PHSC Company Profile

PHSC plc, through its subsidiaries, provides health, safety, hygiene, and environmental consultancy services and security solutions to the public and private sectors in the United Kingdom. The company also offers food safety, training, plant and equipment inspection, leisure management, security tagging, and product protection consulting services.

