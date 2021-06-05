British American Tobacco p.l.c. (LON:BATS) Insider Tadeu Marroco Purchases 6 Shares

British American Tobacco p.l.c. (LON:BATS) insider Tadeu Marroco acquired 6 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 2,723 ($35.58) per share, for a total transaction of £163.38 ($213.46).

Tadeu Marroco also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, May 5th, Tadeu Marroco acquired 5 shares of British American Tobacco stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 2,718 ($35.51) per share, for a total transaction of £135.90 ($177.55).

On Wednesday, April 7th, Tadeu Marroco acquired 6 shares of British American Tobacco stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 2,777 ($36.28) per share, for a total transaction of £166.62 ($217.69).

On Monday, March 29th, Tadeu Marroco sold 7,354 shares of British American Tobacco stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 2,786 ($36.40), for a total transaction of £204,882.44 ($267,680.22).

On Monday, March 22nd, Tadeu Marroco bought 10,600 shares of British American Tobacco stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 2,830 ($36.97) per share, for a total transaction of £299,980 ($391,925.79).

LON BATS opened at GBX 2,734 ($35.72) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.84, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market capitalization of £62.73 billion and a PE ratio of 9.80. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 2,765.09. British American Tobacco p.l.c. has a 12-month low of GBX 2,422.50 ($31.65) and a 12-month high of GBX 3,245 ($42.40).

A number of brokerages recently commented on BATS. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of British American Tobacco from GBX 3,800 ($49.65) to GBX 3,300 ($43.11) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 3,200 ($41.81) price objective on shares of British American Tobacco and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 3,606 ($47.11) price objective on shares of British American Tobacco in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 4,000 ($52.26) price objective on shares of British American Tobacco and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 4,100 ($53.57) price objective on shares of British American Tobacco and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. British American Tobacco presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 3,548.44 ($46.36).

British American Tobacco Company Profile

British American Tobacco p.l.c. provides tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It offers vapour products, tobacco heating products, and modern oral products; combustible products; and traditional oral products, such as Swedish-style snus and American moist snuff. The company distributes its products to retail outlets.

