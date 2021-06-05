Truist Securiti Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX)

Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX) – Analysts at Truist Securiti increased their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for Roblox in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, June 1st. Truist Securiti analyst M. Thornton now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.28 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.18. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Roblox’s FY2021 earnings at $1.22 EPS.

RBLX has been the subject of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Roblox in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Roblox in a research report on Monday, April 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $81.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Roblox from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Truist upped their price objective on shares of Roblox from $78.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Roblox in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Roblox has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.00.

Shares of NYSE RBLX opened at $99.57 on Thursday. Roblox has a 12-month low of $60.50 and a 12-month high of $103.87. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $76.67.

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.59). The company had revenue of $387.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $490.90 million. Roblox’s quarterly revenue was up 139.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other news, insider Brett Tolley sold 50,637 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.95, for a total transaction of $4,858,620.15. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 85,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,197,200.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Mark Reinstra sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.60, for a total transaction of $2,824,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 98,736 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,970,761.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 548,295 shares of company stock worth $51,784,397 in the last ninety days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RBLX. Meritech Capital Associates V L.L.C. bought a new position in Roblox in the first quarter worth about $2,969,168,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in Roblox in the first quarter worth about $929,002,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in Roblox in the first quarter worth about $329,231,000. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new position in Roblox in the first quarter worth about $287,018,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new position in Roblox in the first quarter worth about $206,186,000. 32.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. It offers Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital worlds; and Roblox Studio, a toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences and other content. The company also provides Roblox Cloud, a solution that provides services and infrastructure to power the human co-experience platform.

