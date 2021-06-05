International Personal Finance plc (LON:IPF) Insider Justin Lockwood Sells 91,114 Shares of Stock

International Personal Finance plc (LON:IPF) insider Justin Lockwood sold 91,114 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 131 ($1.71), for a total value of £119,359.34 ($155,943.74).

Justin Lockwood also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, May 12th, Justin Lockwood sold 23,187 shares of International Personal Finance stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 133 ($1.74), for a total value of £30,838.71 ($40,290.97).

Shares of LON:IPF opened at GBX 131 ($1.71) on Friday. International Personal Finance plc has a 12-month low of GBX 44.05 ($0.58) and a 12-month high of GBX 143.45 ($1.87). The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 125.40. The stock has a market cap of £293.14 million and a P/E ratio of -4.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 137.98, a current ratio of 4.86 and a quick ratio of 4.80.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity upgraded International Personal Finance to a “speculative buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from GBX 195 ($2.55) to GBX 160 ($2.09) in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of International Personal Finance in a report on Thursday, April 29th.

International Personal Finance Company Profile

International Personal Finance plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides consumer credit in Europe and Mexico. It offers home credit products, such as home credit cash loans with agent service; money transfer loans direct to bank account; home, medical, and life insurance; micro-business loans; and provident-branded digital loans, as well as repayment facility.

