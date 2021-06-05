REV Group (REVG) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

REV Group (NYSE:REVG) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, June 7th. Analysts expect REV Group to post earnings of $0.22 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

REV Group (NYSE:REVG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $554.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $533.75 million. REV Group had a negative net margin of 0.93% and a positive return on equity of 3.24%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.04) EPS. On average, analysts expect REV Group to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE REVG opened at $19.26 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $18.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -56.65 and a beta of 2.71. REV Group has a 12 month low of $5.10 and a 12 month high of $22.23.

In other REV Group news, CEO Rodney M. Rushing acquired 16,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $17.98 per share, with a total value of $301,165.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 948,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,062,930.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Company insiders own 3.79% of the company’s stock.

REVG has been the subject of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on REV Group from $10.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on REV Group from $10.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of REV Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of REV Group from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of REV Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.17.

REV Group Company Profile

REV Group, Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes specialty vehicles in the United States, Canada, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, the Latin America, the Caribbean, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Fire & Emergency, Commercial, and Recreation. The Fire & Emergency segment offers various fire apparatus and ambulance products for municipalities and private contractors.

