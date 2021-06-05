Analysts Offer Predictions for Vimeo’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:VMEO)

Vimeo (NASDAQ:VMEO) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Vimeo in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, June 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Thill expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.07) per share for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Vimeo’s Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.18) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.13) EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.22 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.44 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on VMEO. Truist initiated coverage on Vimeo in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $54.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Vimeo in a research note on Thursday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $52.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Vimeo in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Cowen initiated coverage on Vimeo in a research note on Wednesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $56.00 price target for the company. Finally, Truist Securities initiated coverage on Vimeo in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $54.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.20.

NASDAQ:VMEO opened at $44.55 on Friday. Vimeo has a 12-month low of $38.00 and a 12-month high of $58.00.

