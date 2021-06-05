Jefferies Financial Group Comments on The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:CAKE)

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for The Cheesecake Factory in a report issued on Wednesday, June 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Barish now forecasts that the restaurant operator will earn $0.44 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.40. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for The Cheesecake Factory’s FY2021 earnings at $1.64 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.81 EPS.

Get The Cheesecake Factory alerts:

The Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The restaurant operator reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.26. The business had revenue of $627.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $596.42 million. The Cheesecake Factory had a negative net margin of 5.68% and a negative return on equity of 20.30%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.13 EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on CAKE. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of The Cheesecake Factory from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of The Cheesecake Factory from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of The Cheesecake Factory from $37.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of The Cheesecake Factory from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of The Cheesecake Factory from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The Cheesecake Factory currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.50.

The Cheesecake Factory stock opened at $56.21 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.81. The Cheesecake Factory has a twelve month low of $19.78 and a twelve month high of $65.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.62. The company has a market cap of $2.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.30, a PEG ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.76.

In other news, insider Cheryl Slomann sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.57, for a total value of $461,775.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Matthew Eliot Clark sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.86, for a total transaction of $255,440.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 18,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,173,108.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 99,160 shares of company stock worth $6,168,149 over the last three months. 8.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Cheesecake Factory by 7.0% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,293 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $193,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of The Cheesecake Factory by 1.8% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 17,037 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $997,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Cheesecake Factory by 8.0% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,630 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $329,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Cheesecake Factory by 38.7% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,435 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voya Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Cheesecake Factory by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 16,235 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $592,000 after purchasing an additional 889 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.86% of the company’s stock.

The Cheesecake Factory Company Profile

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated operates restaurants. The company produces cheesecakes and other baked products for its restaurants, international licensees, and third-party bakery customers, as well as external foodservice operators, retailers, and distributors. It owns and operates 294 restaurants throughout the United States and Canada under brands, including The Cheesecake Factory and North Italia; and a collection of Fox Restaurant Concepts, as well as 27 The Cheesecake Factory restaurants under licensing agreements internationally.

Featured Story: What sectors are represented in the Hang Seng index?

Receive News & Ratings for The Cheesecake Factory Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Cheesecake Factory and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.