Five Star Bancorp Expected to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of $0.56 Per Share (NASDAQ:FSBC)

Five Star Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBC) – Stock analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for Five Star Bancorp in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, June 2nd. DA Davidson analyst G. Tenner expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.56 for the quarter. DA Davidson currently has a “Buy” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Five Star Bancorp’s FY2021 earnings at $2.13 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.98 EPS.

Get Five Star Bancorp alerts:

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods initiated coverage on shares of Five Star Bancorp in a report on Tuesday. They set a “market perform” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Stephens started coverage on shares of Five Star Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $29.00 target price for the company.

Five Star Bancorp stock opened at $25.12 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $18.31. Five Star Bancorp has a 12-month low of $23.00 and a 12-month high of $27.16.

Five Star Bancorp Company Profile

Five Star Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Five Star Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company accepts various deposits, such as money market, noninterest-bearing and interest checking accounts, checking and savings accounts, and time deposits.

Further Reading: How are capital gains distributions different for tax-deferred account?

Receive News & Ratings for Five Star Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Five Star Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.