Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.86 Billion

Equities analysts expect KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) to post sales of $1.86 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for KLA’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.85 billion to $1.86 billion. KLA reported sales of $1.46 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 27.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, August 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that KLA will report full year sales of $6.85 billion for the current year. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $7.86 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.77 billion to $7.99 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for KLA.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The semiconductor company reported $3.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.59 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. KLA had a return on equity of 69.63% and a net margin of 28.77%.

KLAC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup raised their price objective on KLA from $360.00 to $380.00 in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on shares of KLA from $360.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of KLA from $339.00 to $369.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of KLA from $325.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of KLA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $341.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. KLA has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $310.19.

Shares of KLAC stock opened at $316.99 on Friday. KLA has a 52-week low of $171.31 and a 52-week high of $359.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 1.95. The stock has a market cap of $48.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.59, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.23. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $322.24.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th were issued a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. KLA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.78%.

In other news, CEO Richard P. Wallace sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $309.95, for a total transaction of $4,649,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 61,906 shares in the company, valued at $19,187,764.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gary B. Moore purchased 377 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $301.02 per share, with a total value of $113,484.54. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,617,357.34. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of KLA during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of KLA during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new position in KLA in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in KLA in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Sittner & Nelson LLC bought a new position in KLA in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.11% of the company’s stock.

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nanoelectronics industries worldwide. The company offers chip and wafer manufacturing products, including defect inspection and review systems, metrology solutions, in situ process monitoring products, computational lithography software, and data analytics systems for chip manufacturers to manage yield throughout the semiconductor fabrication process.

