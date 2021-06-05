Analysts Anticipate Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCUL) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $11.30 Million

Brokerages predict that Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCUL) will report $11.30 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Ocular Therapeutix’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $13.34 million and the lowest is $9.55 million. Ocular Therapeutix reported sales of $1.57 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 619.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Friday, August 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ocular Therapeutix will report full-year sales of $52.02 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $38.86 million to $59.63 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $108.01 million, with estimates ranging from $52.59 million to $167.14 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Ocular Therapeutix.

Ocular Therapeutix (NASDAQ:OCUL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.04). Ocular Therapeutix had a negative return on equity of 103.20% and a negative net margin of 591.81%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Ocular Therapeutix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.17.

In other Ocular Therapeutix news, Director Richard L. Md Lindstrom sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.30, for a total value of $143,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 90,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,287,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ocular Therapeutix by 35.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,512,264 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $114,103,000 after purchasing an additional 1,428,200 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ocular Therapeutix in the 4th quarter valued at about $22,496,000. Opaleye Management Inc. raised its position in Ocular Therapeutix by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. now owns 6,510,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $134,758,000 after purchasing an additional 525,800 shares during the last quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP bought a new position in Ocular Therapeutix during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $6,275,000. Finally, Kamunting Street Capital Management L.P. raised its position in Ocular Therapeutix by 527.8% during the 1st quarter. Kamunting Street Capital Management L.P. now owns 436,307 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,160,000 after purchasing an additional 366,806 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ OCUL opened at $14.50 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $15.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 8.27 and a current ratio of 8.31. Ocular Therapeutix has a 52-week low of $6.98 and a 52-week high of $24.30. The company has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of -6.30 and a beta of 2.14.

Ocular Therapeutix Company Profile

Ocular Therapeutix, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the formulation, development, and commercialization of therapies for diseases and conditions of the eye using its bioresorbable hydrogel platform technology. The company markets ReSure Sealant, an ophthalmic device designed to prevent wound leaks in corneal incisions following cataract surgery; and DEXTENZA, a dexamethasone ophthalmic insert to treat ocular inflammation and pain following ophthalmic surgery, as well as allergic conjunctivitis.

