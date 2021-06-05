Cartesian Growth (NASDAQ:GLBL) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Cartesian Growth Co. (NASDAQ:GLBL) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $9.73. Cartesian Growth shares last traded at $9.72, with a volume of 770 shares.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $7.51.

About Cartesian Growth (NASDAQ:GLBL)

Cartesian Growth Corporation, a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Read More: What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Cartesian Growth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cartesian Growth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.