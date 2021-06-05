$250,000.00 in Sales Expected for Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INO) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INO) to post sales of $250,000.00 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Inovio Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $130,000.00 and the highest is $370,000.00. Inovio Pharmaceuticals posted sales of $270,000.00 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 7.4%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, August 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Inovio Pharmaceuticals will report full-year sales of $1.11 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $750,000.00 to $1.49 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $165.36 million, with estimates ranging from $900,000.00 to $655.79 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Inovio Pharmaceuticals.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.09). Inovio Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 39.16% and a negative net margin of 2,916.64%. The company had revenue of $0.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 69.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on INO shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Inovio Pharmaceuticals from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Bank of America began coverage on Inovio Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating on shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Inovio Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.78.

In other news, CFO Peter Kies sold 10,000 shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.52, for a total transaction of $85,200.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 160,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,369,913.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director David B. Weiner sold 7,000 shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.39, for a total value of $65,730.00. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 81,219 shares of company stock worth $722,976. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its holdings in Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 15,722 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 955 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 45,968 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $407,000 after acquiring an additional 976 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its stake in Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 11,383 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 1,188 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 42.4% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 4,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250 shares during the period. Finally, Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 4.6% in the first quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 30,402 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $282,000 after acquiring an additional 1,326 shares during the period. 35.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

INO stock traded up $0.05 on Friday, hitting $7.94. 3,108,754 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,386,988. Inovio Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $5.81 and a twelve month high of $33.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 14.17 and a quick ratio of 14.17. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.75. The firm has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a PE ratio of -7.03 and a beta of 0.67.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals

Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of DNA medicines to treat and protect people from diseases associated with human papillomavirus (HPV), cancer, and infectious diseases. Its DNA medicines platform uses precisely designed SynCon optimized plasmids that have ability to help break the immune system's tolerance of cancerous or infected cells and facilitate cross-strain protection against unmatched and matched pathogen variants.

