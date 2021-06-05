$421.44 Million in Sales Expected for AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR) to announce sales of $421.44 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for AAR’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $418.67 million and the highest estimate coming in at $424.20 million. AAR posted sales of $416.50 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 1.2%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, July 20th.

On average, analysts expect that AAR will report full year sales of $1.64 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.63 billion to $1.64 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $1.88 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.87 billion to $1.90 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover AAR.

AAR (NYSE:AIR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 22nd. The aerospace company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.08. AAR had a net margin of 0.32% and a return on equity of 4.26%. The business had revenue of $410.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $411.89 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.67 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 25.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AIR. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on shares of AAR from $41.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Truist upped their target price on shares of AAR from $41.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, March 19th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of AAR from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Benchmark upped their target price on shares of AAR from $40.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of AAR from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.00.

Shares of AIR stock traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $41.43. 262,569 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 270,777. AAR has a 12 month low of $16.53 and a 12 month high of $45.49. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $40.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 318.69 and a beta of 1.78.

In other AAR news, Director David P. Storch sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.12, for a total value of $84,240.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 407,303 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,155,602.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO John Mcclain Holmes III sold 5,615 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.78, for a total transaction of $240,209.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 117,683 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,034,478.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 39,203 shares of company stock valued at $1,677,462 in the last ninety days. 8.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Teton Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in AAR by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 86,000 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,115,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AAR during the 4th quarter valued at about $4,897,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AAR during the 4th quarter valued at about $521,000. Aperture Investors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AAR during the 4th quarter valued at about $7,228,000. Finally, Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AAR during the 4th quarter valued at about $404,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.12% of the company’s stock.

AAR

AAR Corp. provides products and services to commercial aviation, government, and defense markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Aviation Services and Expeditionary Services. The Aviation Services segment offers aftermarket support and services; inventory management and distribution services; and maintenance, repair, and overhaul, as well as engineering services.

