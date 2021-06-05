Zacks: Brokerages Expect National Vision Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYE) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $494.70 Million

Equities research analysts expect National Vision Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYE) to report sales of $494.70 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for National Vision’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $494.20 million to $495.20 million. National Vision reported sales of $260.01 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 90.3%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that National Vision will report full year sales of $2.01 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.00 billion to $2.03 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $2.17 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.16 billion to $2.20 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover National Vision.

National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $534.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $514.35 million. National Vision had a net margin of 3.94% and a return on equity of 9.87%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.28 earnings per share.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on EYE. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of National Vision from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of National Vision from $57.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of National Vision from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. National Vision currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:EYE traded down $0.33 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $48.18. 841,949 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 710,958. The firm has a market cap of $3.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.57, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.74. National Vision has a fifty-two week low of $26.64 and a fifty-two week high of $53.68. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $48.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.83.

In other National Vision news, CEO L Reade Fahs sold 160,828 shares of National Vision stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.23, for a total value of $7,756,734.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 381,831 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,415,709.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Melissa Rasmussen sold 3,267 shares of National Vision stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.32, for a total transaction of $164,395.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $133,398.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new position in shares of National Vision in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in National Vision during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new position in National Vision during the 1st quarter worth approximately $81,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in National Vision by 20.0% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in National Vision during the 1st quarter worth approximately $137,000.

National Vision Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an optical retailer in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Owned & Host and Legacy. It offers eyeglasses and contact lenses, and optical accessory products; provides eye exams through its America's Best, Eyeglass World, Vista Optical, Fred Meyer, and Vista Optical military, as well as Vision Center branded stores; and offers health maintenance organization and optometric services.

