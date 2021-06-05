Infraestructura Energética Nova (OTCMKTS:IENVF) Stock Price Up 2%

Infraestructura Energética Nova, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:IENVF)’s stock price traded up 2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $4.00 and last traded at $4.00. 2,000 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 25% from the average session volume of 2,667 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.92.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $4.12.

Infraestructura Energética Nova Company Profile (OTCMKTS:IENVF)

Infraestructura EnergÃ©tica Nova, SAB. de C.V. develops, builds, and operates energy infrastructure projects in Mexico. It operates through three segments: Gas, Storage, and Power. The company develops and operates various systems for receiving, transporting, compressing, storing, and delivering natural gas, ethane, and liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) in the states of Baja California, Chiapas, Chihuahua, Jalisco, Nuevo LeÃ³n, Sinaloa, Sonora, San Luis PotosÃ­, Tabasco, Tamaulipas, and Veracruz.

