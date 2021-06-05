Zacks: Analysts Expect Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $147.69 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM) will announce $147.69 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Iridium Communications’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $151.40 million and the lowest is $143.98 million. Iridium Communications reported sales of $140.17 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 5.4%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Iridium Communications will report full-year sales of $603.62 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $600.70 million to $608.39 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $637.83 million, with estimates ranging from $631.36 million to $644.31 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Iridium Communications.

Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The technology company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.01. Iridium Communications had a negative net margin of 5.05% and a negative return on equity of 2.11%. The business had revenue of $146.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.31 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.24) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on IRDM shares. Barclays cut shares of Iridium Communications from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Iridium Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Iridium Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.75.

IRDM stock traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $37.23. 432,622 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,378,201. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 3.65 and a quick ratio of 3.31. Iridium Communications has a one year low of $23.32 and a one year high of $54.65. The firm has a market cap of $4.97 billion, a PE ratio of -169.23 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.46.

Iridium Communications declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, February 10th that allows the company to buyback $300.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the technology company to repurchase up to 4.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Iridium Communications news, Director Barry West sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.50, for a total transaction of $405,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 42,861 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,735,870.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Scott Scheimreif sold 65,737 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.65, for a total transaction of $2,737,946.05. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 170,808 shares in the company, valued at $7,114,153.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 76,120 shares of company stock worth $3,159,028. 2.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Iridium Communications during the fourth quarter valued at about $295,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Iridium Communications during the fourth quarter valued at about $3,406,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Iridium Communications by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 12,809 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $503,000 after buying an additional 749 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its position in shares of Iridium Communications by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 123,178 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,035,000 after buying an additional 1,008 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Iridium Communications during the fourth quarter valued at about $321,000. 80.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Iridium Communications Inc provides mobile voice and data communications services and product to businesses, the United States and foreign governments, non-governmental organizations, and consumers worldwide. The company offers postpaid mobile voice and data satellite communications; prepaid mobile voice satellite communications; push-to-talk; broadband data; and Internet of Things (IoT) services.

