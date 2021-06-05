$4.19 Million in Sales Expected for Acutus Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFIB) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Acutus Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFIB) will report sales of $4.19 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Acutus Medical’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $3.90 million to $4.47 million. Acutus Medical posted sales of $1.13 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 270.8%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, September 16th.

On average, analysts expect that Acutus Medical will report full year sales of $24.95 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $22.70 million to $27.20 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $64.38 million, with estimates ranging from $60.30 million to $68.45 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Acutus Medical.

Acutus Medical (NASDAQ:AFIB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($1.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.70) by ($0.34). Acutus Medical had a negative return on equity of 375.85% and a negative net margin of 1,079.68%.

Several research firms recently commented on AFIB. Canaccord Genuity decreased their target price on Acutus Medical from $30.00 to $16.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut Acutus Medical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 target price on shares of Acutus Medical in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Acutus Medical in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Acutus Medical presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.80.

Acutus Medical stock traded up $0.45 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $16.42. The stock had a trading volume of 155,232 shares, compared to its average volume of 331,690. The company has a current ratio of 6.29, a quick ratio of 5.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market capitalization of $461.80 million and a PE ratio of -0.45. Acutus Medical has a one year low of $11.18 and a one year high of $38.99. The business has a 50 day moving average of $13.77.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Acutus Medical by 366.1% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 1,728 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Acutus Medical in the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in shares of Acutus Medical in the third quarter valued at approximately $127,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Acutus Medical by 80.4% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 3,108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Weatherly Asset Management L. P. bought a new stake in Acutus Medical during the fourth quarter worth $210,000. 80.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Acutus Medical, Inc, an arrhythmia management company, designs, manufactures, and markets a range of tools for catheter-based ablation procedures to treat various arrhythmias in the United States and internationally. Its product portfolio includes novel access sheaths, transseptal crossing tools, diagnostic and mapping catheters, conventional and contact force ablation catheters, and mapping and imaging consoles and accessories, as well as supporting algorithms and software programs.

