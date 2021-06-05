Flamingo Price Reaches $0.61 (FLM)

Flamingo (CURRENCY:FLM) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on June 4th. During the last week, Flamingo has traded 18.7% higher against the dollar. Flamingo has a market cap of $91.90 million and $31.01 million worth of Flamingo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Flamingo coin can currently be bought for about $0.61 or 0.00001634 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002669 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002620 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $25.76 or 0.00068712 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $111.72 or 0.00297942 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $90.09 or 0.00240272 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $443.49 or 0.01182769 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00003669 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $37,559.56 or 1.00169381 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Flamingo Coin Profile

Flamingo’s genesis date was September 28th, 2019. Flamingo’s total supply is 150,000,000 coins. Flamingo’s official message board is medium.com/flamingo-finance . Flamingo’s official website is flamingo.finance . Flamingo’s official Twitter account is @FlamingoFinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Flamingo is an interoperable, full-stack decentralized finance protocol built on the Neo blockchain. Flamingo is comprised of five main components, including Wrapper – a crosschain asset gateway, Swap – an on-chain liquidity provider, Vault – a one-stop asset manager, Perp – an AMM-based perpetual contract trading platform, and also DAO – a decentralized governance mechanism. FLM is the governance token of Flamingo and will be 100% distributed to the community based on participation. The Flamingo project is incubated by Neo Global Development (NGD), underscoring Neo's vision to build the Smart Economy, of which decentralized finance is a crucial component. NGD will facilitate the early-stage development of the Flamingo project, and the governance mechanism will gradually transit from Proof-of-Authority (POA) to DAO. The Flamingo project will eventually run by the community. “

Buying and Selling Flamingo

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Flamingo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Flamingo should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Flamingo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

