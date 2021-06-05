$93.26 Million in Sales Expected for First Commonwealth Financial Co. (NYSE:FCF) This Quarter

Brokerages expect First Commonwealth Financial Co. (NYSE:FCF) to announce sales of $93.26 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for First Commonwealth Financial’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $95.95 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $89.60 million. First Commonwealth Financial reported sales of $88.50 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 5.4%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that First Commonwealth Financial will report full-year sales of $373.69 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $358.90 million to $382.25 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $371.71 million, with estimates ranging from $357.90 million to $379.67 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover First Commonwealth Financial.

Get First Commonwealth Financial alerts:

First Commonwealth Financial (NYSE:FCF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The bank reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.12. First Commonwealth Financial had a net margin of 27.23% and a return on equity of 10.56%. The firm had revenue of $96.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $95.98 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.05 earnings per share. First Commonwealth Financial’s revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

FCF has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of First Commonwealth Financial in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $16.50 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First Commonwealth Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.42.

FCF stock traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $15.21. 192,973 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 493,937. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.58 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.74. First Commonwealth Financial has a 12-month low of $7.14 and a 12-month high of $15.69.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th were paid a $0.115 dividend. This is a positive change from First Commonwealth Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.02%. First Commonwealth Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.79%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of First Commonwealth Financial by 11.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,191,808 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $31,496,000 after purchasing an additional 223,082 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First Commonwealth Financial by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,676,743 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $18,344,000 after purchasing an additional 26,864 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in First Commonwealth Financial by 1.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,611,639 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $23,159,000 after acquiring an additional 22,304 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in First Commonwealth Financial by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,457,987 shares of the bank’s stock worth $15,950,000 after acquiring an additional 54,133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in First Commonwealth Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $13,120,000. 66.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About First Commonwealth Financial

First Commonwealth Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides various consumer and commercial banking services to individuals, and small and mid-sized businesses in the United States. Its consumer services include personal checking accounts, interest-earning checking accounts, savings and health savings accounts, insured money market accounts, debit cards, investment certificates, fixed and variable rate certificates of deposit, mortgage loans, secured and unsecured installment loans, construction and real estate loans, safe deposit facilities, credit cards, credit lines with overdraft checking protection, IRA accounts, and automated teller machine (atm) services, as well as internet, mobile, and telephone banking services.

See Also: Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on First Commonwealth Financial (FCF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for First Commonwealth Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Commonwealth Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.