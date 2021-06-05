eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $93.10 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH) will report sales of $93.10 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for eHealth’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $84.08 million and the highest is $102.90 million. eHealth reported sales of $88.77 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.9%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that eHealth will report full-year sales of $688.86 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $679.94 million to $700.99 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $882.98 million, with estimates ranging from $824.43 million to $969.84 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for eHealth.

eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.54. The firm had revenue of $134.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $110.75 million. eHealth had a return on equity of 5.11% and a net margin of 6.75%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on EHTH shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of eHealth from $78.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $63.00 price target on shares of eHealth in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of eHealth from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of eHealth from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 price target on shares of eHealth in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. eHealth presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $104.23.

In other news, Director A John Hass bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $62.41 per share, with a total value of $187,230.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,994 shares in the company, valued at approximately $311,675.54. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of eHealth by 1.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,052,271 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $294,722,000 after acquiring an additional 64,998 shares in the last quarter. Starboard Value LP purchased a new position in shares of eHealth in the first quarter worth approximately $138,050,000. Ruffer LLP grew its position in eHealth by 26.4% during the first quarter. Ruffer LLP now owns 1,830,110 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $133,009,000 after purchasing an additional 382,381 shares in the last quarter. Hudson Executive Capital LP grew its position in eHealth by 100.0% during the first quarter. Hudson Executive Capital LP now owns 1,501,002 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $109,168,000 after purchasing an additional 750,501 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC grew its position in eHealth by 27.1% during the first quarter. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC now owns 1,069,867 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $77,811,000 after purchasing an additional 227,866 shares in the last quarter. 93.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of EHTH traded down $0.58 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $61.86. 379,086 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 954,291. eHealth has a twelve month low of $47.84 and a twelve month high of $120.21. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.84. The company has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.52 and a beta of -0.14.

eHealth Company Profile

eHealth, Inc provides private health insurance exchange services to individuals, families, and small businesses in the United States and China. The company operates through two segments, Medicare; and Individual, Family and Small Business. Its ecommerce platforms organize and present health insurance information in various formats that enable individuals, families, and small businesses to research, analyze, compare, and purchase a range of health insurance plans.

