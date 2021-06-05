Tri City Bankshares (OTCMKTS:TRCY) Stock Price Down 2.7%

Shares of Tri City Bankshares Co. (OTCMKTS:TRCY) were down 2.7% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $21.50 and last traded at $21.50. Approximately 600 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 84% from the average daily volume of 3,784 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.10.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $20.05.

Tri City Bankshares Company Profile (OTCMKTS:TRCY)

Tri City Bankshares Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services primarily in Southeastern Wisconsin. The company accepts checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, youth and health savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

