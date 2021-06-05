Cipher Pharmaceuticals (TSE:CPH) Shares Up 4.4%

Cipher Pharmaceuticals Inc. (TSE:CPH) (NASDAQ:CPHR) shares shot up 4.4% on Friday . The company traded as high as C$1.48 and last traded at C$1.43. 34,580 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 51% from the average session volume of 70,066 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.37.

Separately, Leede Jones Gab raised Cipher Pharmaceuticals from a “speculative buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd.

Get Cipher Pharmaceuticals alerts:

The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$1.36. The stock has a market capitalization of C$38.25 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.86. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.43.

Cipher Pharmaceuticals (TSE:CPH) (NASDAQ:CPHR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 18th. The company reported C$0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.07 by C$0.18. The firm had revenue of C$8.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$5.44 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Cipher Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post 0.21 EPS for the current year.

About Cipher Pharmaceuticals (TSE:CPH)

Cipher Pharmaceuticals Inc operates as a specialty pharmaceutical company in Canada. Its commercial products include Epuris (CIP-ISOTRETINOIN), a formulation of the active ingredient isotretinoin for use in the treatment of severe acne; Ozenoxacin to treat adult and paediatric patients with impetigo; Actikerall, which is indicated for the treatment of palpable or moderately thick hyperkeratotic actinic keratosis; Vaniqa, a prescription cream that reduces the growth of unwanted facial hair in women; BRINAVESS, a treatment for sinus rhythm in adults; and AGGRASTAT, an intravenous anti-platelet drug.

Featured Article: Market Capitalization

Receive News & Ratings for Cipher Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cipher Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.