Sether (SETH) Price Tops $0.0584 on Major Exchanges

Sether (CURRENCY:SETH) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on June 4th. Sether has a total market cap of $1.18 million and $7,855.00 worth of Sether was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Sether coin can now be purchased for about $0.0584 or 0.00000155 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Sether has traded 15.3% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.56 or 0.00078641 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00004405 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002661 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.42 or 0.00025071 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $387.14 or 0.01029863 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002666 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,833.74 or 0.10198434 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $20.30 or 0.00054009 BTC.

Sether Coin Profile

Sether (CRYPTO:SETH) is a coin. Sether’s total supply is 20,136,683 coins. Sether’s official Twitter account is @setherplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Sether is a platform that provides blockchain integration with social network APIs, allowing companies to get information, analyse and monitor social networks. The SETH token is a standard ERC20 token that can be used by multiple wallets and trading platforms. The token will be used as the only currency for interacting with the Sether platform. The official Sether ticker is “SETH” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. The designation “SETHER” is for CryptoCompare.com only. “

Buying and Selling Sether

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sether directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sether should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Sether using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

