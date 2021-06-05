AcuityAds (TSE:AT) Stock Price Down 2.8%

Shares of AcuityAds Holdings Inc. (TSE:AT) were down 2.8% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as C$13.64 and last traded at C$13.75. Approximately 470,766 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 37% from the average daily volume of 743,114 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$14.14.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on AT shares. Eight Capital lowered their price objective on shares of AcuityAds from C$34.00 to C$20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Desjardins restated a “buy” rating on shares of AcuityAds in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Finally, TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of AcuityAds from C$22.00 to C$15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$13.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.63, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 2.09. The stock has a market capitalization of C$751.27 million and a P/E ratio of 144.74.

AcuityAds (TSE:AT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported C$0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.08 by C$0.06. The company had revenue of C$35.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$35.20 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that AcuityAds Holdings Inc. will post 0.2839106 earnings per share for the current year.

In other AcuityAds news, Director Roger Dent sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$15.89, for a total value of C$238,365.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 65,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,032,915. Also, Director Tal Hayek sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$18.69, for a total transaction of C$3,737,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,092,407 shares in the company, valued at C$39,101,855.81. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 500,420 shares of company stock worth $9,278,164.

AcuityAds Holdings Inc, a technology company, provides digital media solutions. The company offers a programmatic marketing platform that enables advertisers to connect with their audiences across online display, video, social, and mobile campaigns. Its platform also allows advertisers to manage their purchasing of online display advertising in real-time using programmatic ad buying.

