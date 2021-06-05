$460,000.00 in Sales Expected for Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INFI) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INFI) to post $460,000.00 in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Infinity Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $670,000.00 and the lowest estimate coming in at $200,000.00. Infinity Pharmaceuticals reported sales of $360,000.00 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 27.8%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Infinity Pharmaceuticals will report full year sales of $1.98 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.10 million to $2.92 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $3.42 million, with estimates ranging from $800,000.00 to $7.22 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Infinity Pharmaceuticals.

Infinity Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INFI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.01). Infinity Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 2,344.23% and a negative return on equity of 4,651.44%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on INFI shares. Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley cut their target price on shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals from $5.50 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Infinity Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.34.

NASDAQ INFI traded up $0.10 on Friday, hitting $3.30. 958,622 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,899,437. The stock has a market capitalization of $292.54 million, a P/E ratio of -5.16 and a beta of 2.27. Infinity Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $0.78 and a 12 month high of $5.98. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $3.13.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INFI. Private Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Infinity Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Round Table Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.19% of the company’s stock.

Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel medicines for people with cancer. Its product candidate is IPI-549, an orally administered clinical-stage immuno-oncology product candidate that inhibits the enzyme phosphoinositide-3-kinase-gamma, which is in Phase 1/1b clinical trials for the treatment of triple negative breast cancer, solid tumors, and ovarian cancer.

