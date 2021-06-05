Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $260.64 Million

Equities analysts expect Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC) to report $260.64 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Ameresco’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $250.10 million and the highest estimate coming in at $275.00 million. Ameresco reported sales of $223.04 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Ameresco will report full year sales of $1.15 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.13 billion to $1.17 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $1.26 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.20 billion to $1.35 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Ameresco.

Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $252.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $202.52 million. Ameresco had a return on equity of 12.44% and a net margin of 5.51%.

AMRC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. B. Riley upped their price target on Ameresco from $50.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. TheStreet lowered Ameresco from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Ameresco in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $58.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Ameresco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Ameresco from $48.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.70.

Shares of AMRC stock traded up $0.71 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $55.91. The company had a trading volume of 217,119 shares, compared to its average volume of 533,590. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.40. The firm has a market cap of $2.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.45. Ameresco has a 12-month low of $20.07 and a 12-month high of $70.25.

In other news, EVP David Anderson sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $247,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,540,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Francis V. Wisneski, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total value of $104,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 39,176 shares in the company, valued at $2,037,152. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 15,500 shares of company stock worth $815,420. Insiders own 41.68% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AMRC. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Ameresco in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ameresco by 46.5% during the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 630 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ameresco during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates grew its holdings in shares of Ameresco by 33.3% during the fourth quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 797 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ameresco by 43.8% during the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,178 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.64% of the company’s stock.

Ameresco Company Profile

Ameresco, Inc provides comprehensive energy services for businesses and organizations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers energy efficiency, infrastructure upgrades, energy security and resilience, asset sustainability, and renewable energy solutions. The company operates through U.S.

