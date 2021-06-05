Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $162.20 Million

Equities research analysts expect that Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG) will announce sales of $162.20 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Scorpio Tankers’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $155.70 million and the highest is $171.91 million. Scorpio Tankers reported sales of $343.33 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 52.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Scorpio Tankers will report full-year sales of $705.39 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $671.54 million to $771.60 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $757.70 million, with estimates ranging from $184.20 million to $959.80 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Scorpio Tankers.

Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The shipping company reported ($1.05) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.08) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $134.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $143.35 million. Scorpio Tankers had a positive return on equity of 0.48% and a negative net margin of 1.87%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 47.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.82 EPS.

STNG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Scorpio Tankers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 29th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Scorpio Tankers from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Scorpio Tankers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. B. Riley decreased their price target on Scorpio Tankers from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, BTIG Research increased their price target on Scorpio Tankers from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.88.

Shares of STNG traded down $0.56 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $21.37. The company had a trading volume of 473,448 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,401,964. Scorpio Tankers has a twelve month low of $8.28 and a twelve month high of $23.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $19.50. The stock has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -40.32 and a beta of 1.19.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.87%. Scorpio Tankers’s payout ratio is 19.80%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Scorpio Tankers by 26.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,751,825 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $69,258,000 after buying an additional 795,185 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Scorpio Tankers in the 4th quarter valued at $6,745,000. Peregrine Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Scorpio Tankers by 56.7% in the 1st quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 593,099 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $10,949,000 after buying an additional 214,578 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Scorpio Tankers by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 526,619 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $9,722,000 after buying an additional 33,523 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC bought a new position in Scorpio Tankers in the 1st quarter valued at $8,309,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.65% of the company’s stock.

Scorpio Tankers Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the seaborne transportation of refined petroleum products in the shipping markets worldwide. As of March 30, 2021, it owned, finance leased, or bareboat chartered 131 product tankers, which included 42 LR2, 12 LR1, 63 MR, and 14 Handymax tankers with a weighted average age of approximately 5.2 years.

