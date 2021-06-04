Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Certara, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERT) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $68.69 Million

Analysts forecast that Certara, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERT) will announce $68.69 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Certara’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $67.67 million to $69.70 million. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Certara will report full year sales of $282.73 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $281.29 million to $285.60 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $326.79 million, with estimates ranging from $321.49 million to $335.70 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Certara.

Certara (NASDAQ:CERT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $66.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.94 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

CERT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Certara from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Certara from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 8th. Barclays dropped their target price on Certara from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Certara in a report on Friday, March 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Certara has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.40.

In other Certara news, major shareholder Avatar Parent L.P. Eqt sold 8,674,151 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.12, for a total transaction of $209,220,522.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Certara during the fourth quarter worth about $72,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Certara by 1,297.8% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after buying an additional 5,866 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new stake in shares of Certara during the fourth quarter worth about $217,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Certara during the fourth quarter worth about $232,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Certara during the first quarter worth about $197,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.48% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CERT traded up $0.55 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $26.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 926,312 shares, compared to its average volume of 616,767. The company has a market capitalization of $4.01 billion and a PE ratio of -81.97. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 5.48 and a quick ratio of 5.48. Certara has a 52-week low of $24.36 and a 52-week high of $41.79.

Certara

Certara Inc provides software products and technology-enabled services to customers for biosimulation in drug discovery, preclinincal and clinical research, regulatory submissions, and market access. It offers medicines to patients using biosimulation software and technology to transform drug discovery and development.

