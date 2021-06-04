$441.20 Million in Sales Expected for At Home Group Inc. (NYSE:HOME) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect At Home Group Inc. (NYSE:HOME) to announce sales of $441.20 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for At Home Group’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $458.60 million and the lowest is $425.00 million. At Home Group posted sales of $515.24 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 14.4%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 7th.

On average, analysts expect that At Home Group will report full-year sales of $1.81 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.74 billion to $1.84 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $1.98 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.89 billion to $2.05 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover At Home Group.

At Home Group (NYSE:HOME) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $537.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $466.74 million. At Home Group had a positive return on equity of 46.94% and a negative net margin of 8.62%. At Home Group’s revenue was up 183.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.61) earnings per share.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Compass Point reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of At Home Group in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Loop Capital increased their price target on At Home Group from $20.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on At Home Group from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Craig Hallum reissued a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on shares of At Home Group in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on At Home Group from $30.00 to $37.00 in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.83.

In other news, CFO Jeffrey R. Knudson sold 22,871 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $800,485.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 43,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,509,620. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Peter Sg Corsa sold 1,002 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.96, for a total value of $28,015.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 13,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $388,727.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 106,796 shares of company stock valued at $3,232,880 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HOME. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of At Home Group in the first quarter worth $27,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of At Home Group in the first quarter worth $28,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of At Home Group in the first quarter worth $46,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in shares of At Home Group by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,277 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 477 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of At Home Group by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 4,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HOME traded up $0.08 on Friday, reaching $37.10. 1,082,001 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,937,970. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 1.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion, a PE ratio of -15.33, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 2.54. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $32.71. At Home Group has a 52-week low of $5.47 and a 52-week high of $38.06.

About At Home Group

At Home Group Inc operates home decor superstores in the United States. The company's stores offer home furnishings, including accent furniture, furniture, mirrors, patio cushions, rugs, and wall art; and accent dÃ©cors, such as artificial flowers and trees, bath, bedding, candles, garden and outdoor decors, holiday accessories, home organization, pillows, pottery, vases, and window treatments.

