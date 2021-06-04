Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) Receives $194.40 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $194.40.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Carlisle Companies from $180.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Carlisle Companies from $194.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut Carlisle Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $177.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Loop Capital boosted their price target on Carlisle Companies from $184.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Longbow Research restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Carlisle Companies in a research report on Monday, April 19th.

NYSE CSL traded up $0.35 during trading on Friday, reaching $189.32. 147,400 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 301,828. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $184.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a current ratio of 3.25. Carlisle Companies has a 1 year low of $109.72 and a 1 year high of $197.21. The firm has a market cap of $9.88 billion, a PE ratio of 33.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.03.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The conglomerate reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.78. Carlisle Companies had a return on equity of 14.26% and a net margin of 7.32%. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $970.33 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.09 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Carlisle Companies will post 8.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th were given a dividend of $0.525 per share. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th. Carlisle Companies’s payout ratio is 33.23%.

In other Carlisle Companies news, CFO Robert M. Roche sold 12,680 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.13, for a total transaction of $2,436,208.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 25,487 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,896,817.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.68% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Carlisle Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Carlisle Companies by 51.7% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 179 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Carlisle Companies by 714.7% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 277 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Carlisle Companies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Carlisle Companies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. Institutional investors own 91.47% of the company’s stock.

About Carlisle Companies

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a diversified manufacturer of engineered products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, Mexico, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Carlisle Construction Materials, Carlisle Interconnect Technologies, Carlisle Fluid Technologies, and Carlisle Brake & Friction.

