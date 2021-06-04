Landbox (LAND) Price Reaches $0.0638 on Top Exchanges

Landbox (CURRENCY:LAND) traded down 7.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on June 4th. Landbox has a market cap of $4.88 million and $187,306.00 worth of Landbox was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Landbox coin can currently be bought for $0.0638 or 0.00000170 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Landbox has traded 23.6% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Landbox alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002664 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002621 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $25.82 or 0.00068723 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $111.07 or 0.00295670 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.77 or 0.00238958 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $443.39 or 0.01180295 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00003657 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37,518.74 or 0.99873755 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Landbox Profile

Landbox’s total supply is 20,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 76,385,230 coins. Landbox’s official Twitter account is @Landbox_

Landbox Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Landbox directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Landbox should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Landbox using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “LANDUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Landbox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Landbox and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.