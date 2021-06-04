Nevro Corp. (NYSE:NVRO) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Nevro Corp. (NYSE:NVRO) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the fifteen brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $186.91.

A number of analysts have weighed in on NVRO shares. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Nevro in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of Nevro from $217.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Nevro from $192.00 to $199.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th.

NYSE:NVRO traded up $2.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $148.77. The stock had a trading volume of 305,358 shares, compared to its average volume of 456,638. Nevro has a 1-year low of $111.87 and a 1-year high of $188.14. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $151.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 3.00 and a quick ratio of 2.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.17 billion, a PE ratio of -58.11 and a beta of 1.06.

Nevro (NYSE:NVRO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.85) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.86) by $0.01. Nevro had a negative net margin of 24.16% and a negative return on equity of 23.26%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Nevro will post -2.41 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Niamh Louise Pellegrini sold 750 shares of Nevro stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.08, for a total transaction of $111,060.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Shawn Mccormick sold 482 shares of Nevro stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.65, for a total transaction of $72,131.30. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,090,948.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new stake in Nevro in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in Nevro by 59.4% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 204 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Nevro in the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Nevro in the 1st quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Nevro in the 4th quarter valued at about $73,000.

Nevro Corp., a medical device company, provides products for patients suffering from chronic pain in the United States and internationally. The company develops and commercializes the Senza spinal cord stimulation system, an evidence-based neuromodulation platform for the treatment of chronic pain, as well as Senza II and Senza Omnia systems.

