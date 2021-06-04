Analysts Set Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) PT at $75.86

Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $75.86.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. HSBC raised shares of Otis Worldwide from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, March 29th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Otis Worldwide in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Otis Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Otis Worldwide from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Cowen raised their target price on shares of Otis Worldwide from $75.00 to $77.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd.

Shares of OTIS stock traded up $0.73 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $79.87. 1,642,709 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,781,092. Otis Worldwide has a one year low of $53.83 and a one year high of $79.92. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $74.96. The company has a market cap of $34.28 billion and a PE ratio of 33.00.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.09. Otis Worldwide had a net margin of 7.95% and a negative return on equity of 33.25%. The business had revenue of $3.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.16 billion. The business’s revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Otis Worldwide will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. This is a positive change from Otis Worldwide’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.10%.

In other Otis Worldwide news, insider Peiming Zheng sold 15,234 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.67, for a total value of $1,198,458.78. Following the sale, the insider now owns 19,022 shares in the company, valued at $1,496,460.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OTIS. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Otis Worldwide during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide by 67.2% during the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the period. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Otis Worldwide during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Otis Worldwide during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Otis Worldwide during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.23% of the company’s stock.

About Otis Worldwide

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

