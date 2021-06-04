Terren S. Peizer Sells 11,000 Shares of Ontrak, Inc. (NASDAQ:OTRK) Stock

Ontrak, Inc. (NASDAQ:OTRK) Chairman Terren S. Peizer sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.14, for a total transaction of $353,540.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

OTRK traded down $0.73 during trading on Friday, hitting $30.90. The stock had a trading volume of 164,978 shares, compared to its average volume of 691,262. The stock has a market cap of $548.07 million, a P/E ratio of -21.46 and a beta of 2.34. Ontrak, Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.55 and a twelve month high of $99.89. The company has a quick ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.42.

Ontrak (NASDAQ:OTRK) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.12. Ontrak had a negative net margin of 20.77% and a negative return on equity of 54.79%. The company had revenue of $29.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.59 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ontrak, Inc. will post -2.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ontrak during the fourth quarter worth $6,699,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in shares of Ontrak during the fourth quarter worth $621,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ontrak by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 14,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $874,000 after buying an additional 1,563 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Ontrak by 19.0% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after buying an additional 585 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Ontrak by 45.6% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 36,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,256,000 after buying an additional 11,444 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.00% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ontrak from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 22nd. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price objective on shares of Ontrak from $46.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective (down previously from $82.00) on shares of Ontrak in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Cowen reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective (down previously from $75.00) on shares of Ontrak in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, B. Riley reduced their target price on shares of Ontrak from $73.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.67.

Ontrak, Inc operates as an artificial intelligence powered, virtualized outpatient healthcare treatment company that provides in-person or telehealth intervention services to health plans and other third-party payors. Its Ontrak PRE (Predict-Recommend-Engage) platform predicts people whose chronic disease will improve with behavior change, recommends care pathways that people are willing to follow, and engages people who aren't getting the care they need.

