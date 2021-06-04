Renault SA (OTCMKTS:RNLSY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Renault SA (OTCMKTS:RNLSY) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eighteen research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company.

Several brokerages have commented on RNLSY. Societe Generale reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Renault in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of Renault from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Renault in a report on Monday, March 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Renault in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered Renault from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th.

Shares of Renault stock traded down $0.12 during trading on Friday, hitting $8.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,720 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,905. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.24 billion, a PE ratio of -1.23 and a beta of 1.89. Renault has a 52 week low of $4.60 and a 52 week high of $9.84. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $8.32.

Renault SA designs, manufactures, sells, and distributes vehicles in France and internationally. The company operates through Automotive, AVTOVAZ, Sales Financing, and Mobility Services segments. It offers passenger and light commercial, and electric vehicles primarily under the Renault, Dacia, Renault Samsung Motors, Alpine, and LADA, as well as under the Nissan, Datsun, and Infiniti brands.

