Toromont Industries Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TMTNF) Receives $111.43 Consensus PT from Analysts

Toromont Industries Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TMTNF) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $111.43.

TMTNF has been the topic of several recent research reports. TD Securities increased their price target on Toromont Industries from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. CIBC increased their target price on shares of Toromont Industries from $100.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Maxim Group lifted their price target on shares of Toromont Industries from $107.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Toromont Industries from $105.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Toromont Industries from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:TMTNF traded down $0.84 during trading on Friday, hitting $89.49. The company had a trading volume of 1,705 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,899. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $82.49. Toromont Industries has a one year low of $44.63 and a one year high of $91.40.

Toromont Industries Ltd. provides specialized capital equipment in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Equipment Group and CIMCO. The Equipment Group segment engages in the sale, rental, and service of mobile equipment for Caterpillar and other manufacturers; sale, rental, and service of engines used in various applications, including industrial, commercial, marine, on-highway trucks, and power generation; and sale of complementary and related products, parts, and services.

