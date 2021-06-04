Addus HomeCare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $218.21 Million

Analysts forecast that Addus HomeCare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS) will announce sales of $218.21 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Addus HomeCare’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $215.17 million and the highest estimate coming in at $219.65 million. Addus HomeCare reported sales of $184.58 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 18.2%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, August 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Addus HomeCare will report full year sales of $875.48 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $862.53 million to $883.80 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $945.26 million, with estimates ranging from $924.60 million to $956.77 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Addus HomeCare.

Addus HomeCare (NASDAQ:ADUS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74. Addus HomeCare had a net margin of 4.28% and a return on equity of 8.50%. The business had revenue of $205.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $209.70 million. Addus HomeCare’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.77 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Addus HomeCare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd.

In related news, EVP Sean Gaffney sold 498 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.43, for a total transaction of $53,500.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,501 shares in the company, valued at $1,128,122.43. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP David W. Tucker sold 1,173 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $129,030.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $777,590. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,717 shares of company stock valued at $187,418. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. McIlrath & Eck LLC bought a new stake in shares of Addus HomeCare in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Addus HomeCare in the first quarter worth $34,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Addus HomeCare by 490.0% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 392 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Addus HomeCare during the 4th quarter valued at $64,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Addus HomeCare by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. 93.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ADUS traded up $0.48 on Friday, reaching $94.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 35,857 shares, compared to its average volume of 90,801. Addus HomeCare has a twelve month low of $86.11 and a twelve month high of $129.01. The firm has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a PE ratio of 45.63, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a fifty day moving average of $101.28.

Addus HomeCare Company Profile

Addus HomeCare Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides personal care services to elderly, chronically ill, disabled persons, and individuals who are at risk of hospitalization or institutionalization in the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Hospice, and Home Health.

