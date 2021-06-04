LTC Properties, Inc. (NYSE:LTC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $33.03 Million

Analysts expect LTC Properties, Inc. (NYSE:LTC) to report $33.03 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for LTC Properties’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $31.90 million to $34.30 million. LTC Properties reported sales of $38.02 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 13.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that LTC Properties will report full year sales of $133.81 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $132.59 million to $134.60 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $140.15 million, with estimates ranging from $137.40 million to $144.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover LTC Properties.

LTC Properties (NYSE:LTC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.34). LTC Properties had a return on equity of 5.82% and a net margin of 29.51%.

LTC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho downgraded LTC Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of LTC Properties from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of LTC Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. TheStreet downgraded shares of LTC Properties from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Capital One Financial cut LTC Properties from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.33.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in LTC Properties by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 17,814 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $777,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the period. Fulcrum Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of LTC Properties by 5.0% during the first quarter. Fulcrum Capital LLC now owns 6,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $263,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in LTC Properties by 1.9% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 16,011 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $668,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in LTC Properties by 6.8% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,241 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $219,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in LTC Properties by 33.2% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,562 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares during the period. 74.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of LTC traded down $0.46 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $38.93. The stock had a trading volume of 304,709 shares, compared to its average volume of 248,350. The company has a quick ratio of 10.86, a current ratio of 10.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.56 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $41.45. LTC Properties has a 12-month low of $32.01 and a 12-month high of $44.73.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.86%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 21st. LTC Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 94.61%.

LTC is a real estate investment trust (REIT) investing in seniors housing and health care properties primarily through sale-leasebacks, mortgage financing, joint-ventures and structured finance solutions including preferred equity and mezzanine lending. LTC holds 181 investments in 27 states with 29 operating partners.

