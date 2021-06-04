Toromont Industries Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TMTNF) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Toromont Industries Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TMTNF) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $111.43.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on TMTNF. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Toromont Industries from $99.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Maxim Group upped their target price on shares of Toromont Industries from $107.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on Toromont Industries from $107.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. CIBC upped their price objective on Toromont Industries from $100.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their target price on Toromont Industries from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th.

Shares of OTCMKTS TMTNF traded down $0.84 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $89.49. 1,705 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,899. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $82.49. Toromont Industries has a one year low of $44.63 and a one year high of $91.40.

Toromont Industries Ltd. provides specialized capital equipment in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Equipment Group and CIMCO. The Equipment Group segment engages in the sale, rental, and service of mobile equipment for Caterpillar and other manufacturers; sale, rental, and service of engines used in various applications, including industrial, commercial, marine, on-highway trucks, and power generation; and sale of complementary and related products, parts, and services.

