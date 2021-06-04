Oasis Network (ROSE) Market Cap Reaches $117.44 Million

Oasis Network (CURRENCY:ROSE) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on June 4th. Oasis Network has a market cap of $117.44 million and $5.43 million worth of Oasis Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Oasis Network coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0783 or 0.00000209 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Oasis Network has traded up 0.9% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Oasis Network

Oasis Network (CRYPTO:ROSE) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 29th, 2020. Oasis Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,500,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for Oasis Network is https://reddit.com/r/oasislabs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Oasis Network is oasisprotocol.org. Oasis Network’s official message board is medium.com/oasis-protocol-project. Oasis Network’s official Twitter account is @OasisLabs and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “The Oasis Protocol Foundation looks to support projects focused on making that privacy-first Internet a reality. From building privacy-preserving applications to developing more powerful tools for the network, to improving how it operates. “

Buying and Selling Oasis Network

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oasis Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Oasis Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Oasis Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

